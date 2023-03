It’s Hollywood’s biggest night, but few approached Oscars 2023 with the nonchalance of Hugh Grant. The actor was on hand to present best production design alongside his Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star Andie MacDowell. Onstage, they joked about anti-aging—namely MacDowell’s fresh-faced looks…



#hollywood #hughgrant #andiemacdowell #macdowell #abc #ashleygraham #oscars #vanity #vanityfairoscarparty #williamthackery