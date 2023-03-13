Michelle Yeoh Makes Oscars History as First Asian Lead Actress Winner

Michelle Yeoh cemented Oscars history on Sunday night as she became the first Asian person to win for lead actress. Yeoh took home the first Academy Award of her celebrated career, for best actress in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The honor came after a long career in martial arts and…



