After taking the stage to accept the honor from Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur — the former of whom was visibly and audibly emotional as she read Quan's name — the 51-year-old star began his teary acceptance speech by shouting out his 84-year-old mother, who was home watching her son win his first…



#arianadebose #troykotsur #academyaward #hollywood #peoplecatch #royalfamily #kehuyquancries #thisisamericandream