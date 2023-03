“Naatu Naatu” won best original song at the 2023 Oscars and musician M.M. Keeravaani sang onstage as he collected his award. Keeravaani told the audience at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday that he “grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am at the Oscars.” He then broke into song, singing…



#naatunaatu #mmkeeravaani #keeravaani #dolbytheatre #carpenters #oscars #topofworld #rahulsipligunj #kaalabhairava #liftmeup