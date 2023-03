Learn More Why Was John Travolta Crying At The 2023 Oscars? John Travolta's recent appearances at the Academy Awards over the last decade have been without question entertaining and even cringe-worthy by most accounts. For instance, at last year's Oscars, Travolta had the "honor" of presenting…



#johntravolta #academyawards #oscars #travolta #willsmith #kingrichard #chrisrock #idinamenzel #hollywood #olivianewtonjohn