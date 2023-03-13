Oscars: Tom Cruise’s Presence Was Felt at Ceremony Despite His Absence
Published
Tom Cruise got plenty of attention at the 2023 Oscars, and he wasn’t even in the building. The star and producer of Top Gun: Maverick, which was nominated for six Academy Awards including best picture, did not attend the ceremony held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre. Cruise, who received a best…
#tomcruise #oscars #academyawards #dolbytheatre #maverick #jimmykimmel #kennyloggins #dangerzone #churchofscientology #lronhubbard