Experts flag moral hazard risk as U.S. intervenes in SVB crisis

SYDNEY/NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators may have stemmed a banking crisis by guaranteeing deposits of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), but some experts warn that the move has encouraged bad investor behaviour. Following a weekend of discussions over the future of SVB owner SVB…



#sydney #siliconvalleybank #svb #svbfinancialgroup #billackman #nicolasveron #signaturebank #federalreserve #michaelevery #benpicton