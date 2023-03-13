Silicon Valley Bank's UK Arm Bought By HSBC For About $1

The U.K. government has announced that Silicon Valley Bank’s SIVB British arm has been sold to HSBC Holdings Plc. HSBC. What Happened: The Treasury said in a statement, “Customers of SVB UK will be able to access their deposits and banking services as normal from today.” The Bank of England, in…



#siliconvalleybanks #sivbbritish #hsbcholdingsplc #whathappenedtreasury #bankofengland #treasury #bankingact2009 #siliconvalleybank #hsbc #hsbcukbankplc