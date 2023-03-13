Hong Kong Martial Arts Legend Sammo Hung Recalls Casting Michelle Yeoh in Her First Role

Michelle Yeoh, winner of the best actress in a leading role Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' Veteran Hong Kong martial arts director Sammo Hung first saw Michelle Yeoh in early 1984 when she arrived for a screen test with hopes of landing her very first role, a bit part in the action…



#michelleyeoh #veteranhongkong #sammohung #evelynwang #malaysia #hongkongs #royalacademyofdance #brucelee #jackiechan #asianfilmawards