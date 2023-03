SYDNEY/NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. regulators may have stemmed a banking crisis by guaranteeing deposits of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), but some experts warn that the move has encouraged bad investor behaviour. Following a weekend of discussions over the future of SVB owner SVB Financial…



