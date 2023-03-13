First Republic slumps as additional financing fails to soothe deposit outflow fears

First Republic Bank's shares (FRC.N) more than halved in premarket trading on Monday as news of fresh financing failed to reassure investors days after SVB Financial Group's (SIVB.O) downfall ignited fears of contagion in the banking sector. First Republic on Sunday said it had secured additional…



#firstrepublicbank #svbfinancialgroup #firstrepublic #jpmorganchaseco #usfederalreserve #raymondjames #svb #eps #davidlong #siliconvalleybank