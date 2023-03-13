Some 22,000 people arrested in the recent Iran protests that swept the Islamic Republic have been pardoned, according to the country's head of judiciary.Full Article
Pardons issued for 22,000 people arrested in Iran protests after Mahsa Amini's death
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Iran says supreme leader pardoned 22,000 people arrested in protests
Newsy
ViewIran announced Monday that the country's supreme leader has pardoned 22,000 people arrested in the recent anti-government..
-
Iran: Khamenei's regime pardons 22,000 protesters
Deutsche Welle
-
Iran: Khamenei's regime pardons 22,000 protestors
Deutsche Welle
-
WATCH: Women and girls are still protesting in Iran. Here’s why
Upworthy
-
Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Iran: Video shows little girl hit in the face for not wearing hijab | Watch | Oneindia News
Oneindia
The most significant protests in years began in September following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian who was..