In Unusual Move, CNN Taps Two Exec Producers to Help Revive Morning Show (Exclusive)

In an unusual setup for a cable news program, CNN has hired two executive producers to try and rejuvenate its CNN This Morning program, which is anchored by Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow. The two EPs are CNN veteran Lauren Mensch, and Chris Russell, who The Hollywood Reporter…



#thismorning #donlemon #kaitlancollins #poppyharlow #laurenmensch #chrisrussell #hollywood #ep #newsroom #alisyncamerota