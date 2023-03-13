Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC Back Above $22,000 as Silicon Valley Bank Depositors Are Rescued

Bitcoin moved back above $22,000, as the U.S. Treasury moved to avert a regional banking crisis, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The government confirmed that it will backstop depositors’ funds, giving full access to their capital. Ethereum also moved higher on the news. Bitcoin…



#ustreasury #siliconvalleybank #ethereum #bitcoinbitcoin #btcusd #ethereumethereum #ethusd #eth #register