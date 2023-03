Stocks are set to open higher Monday as investors assess the implications of the Silicon Valley Bank failure and a federal backstop. Bank stocks, however, remained under the pressure with First Republic down 70% and leading the sector's premarket decline. Each of the major averages posted ugly…



#siliconvalleybank #firstrepublic #danielkwan #danielscheinert #oscars #fdic #treasurydepartment #federalreserve #svb #signaturebank