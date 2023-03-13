McCain Foods plans $600-million investment to double its operations in Alberta
The world’s leading French fry maker is making the largest investment in its history, with McCain Foods announcing plans on Monday for a $600-million expansion of its potato processing facility in southern Alberta, creating 260 new jobs. McCain, maker of one in four fries eaten each day around the…
