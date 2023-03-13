Cohen to testify before grand jury investigating hush money payments made on Trump's behalf
Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is expected to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president’s behalf. Cohen’s impending grand jury appearance was confirmed by two people familiar with the matter who…
