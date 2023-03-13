First Republic Bank stock down 60% in pre-market amid fears of regional bank contagion

First Republic Bank’s (FRC) stock is down 60% in pre-market despite recent measures by U.S. regulators to shore up confidence in the banking system following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. On Sunday, First Republic announced it had accessed additional liquidity from the Federal Reserve Bank…



