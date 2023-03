Jamie Lee Curtis, newly-minted winner at Oscars 2023 and forever proud nepo baby, had gender equality on the brain when entering the Oscars press room just moments after her best supporting actress win—amidst a sweep for her film, Everything Everywhere All At Once. “I would like to see a lot more…



#jamieleecurtis #oscars #curtis #hollywood #rubyguest #mtvmovietvawards #gothamawards #grammys #vanityfair #emmacorrin