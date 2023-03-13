Jimmy Kimmel mocked Tucker Carlson during Oscars, saying good editing can turn even hours of insurrection footage into 'respectful sightseeing tour of the…
Published
Jimmy Kimmel, left, and Tucker Carlson, right, in a composite image. Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel made fun of Tucker Carlson and Fox News while hosting the Oscars on Sunday. He joked that good editing can even turn footage of a riot into a "sightseeing tour of the Capitol." Carlson appeared to use…
#jimmykimmel #tuckercarlson #capitol #recount #capitolpolice #kevinmccarthy #jacobchansley #qanonshaman #chansley #tommanger