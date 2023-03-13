'Everything Everywhere All at Once' emerges as Oscar heavyweight with near sweep of major categories including best picture

The metaphysical multiverse comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” wrapped its hot dog fingers around Hollywood’s top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Though worlds away from Oscar bait, Daniel…



#hollywood #academyawards #michelleyeoh #kehuyquan #jamieleecurtis #danielkwan #danielscheinerts #a24 #moonlight #godfather