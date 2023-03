Donald Trump reportedly won't testify to the Manhattan grand jury considering charging him in the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme. It’s a smart decision for Trump not to speak under oath if he doesn’t have to — given, you know, all the lying he does. It’s rare in general for defendants or…



#donaldtrump #manhattan #stormydaniels #trump #joetacopina #florida #alvinbragg #tacopina #bragg