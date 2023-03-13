Charles Schwab plunges 19% as investors worry about banks sitting on big bond losses following Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Charles Schwab plunged 19% on Monday as investors dump shares of banks that have big unrealized losses on their bond portfolios. • The decline comes after the swift implosion of Silicon Valley Bank, which was taken over by the FDIC on Friday. • Charles Schwab has nearly $28 billion in unrealized…



#charlesschwab #siliconvalleybank #fdic #ustreasury #firstrepublic #pacwestbancorp #federalreserve #tier1