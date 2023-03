This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Risky assets pared or reversed early gains during the European trading hours as shares in San Francisco-based First…



#firstmover #coindesk #firstrepublicbank #siliconvalleybank #siliconvalleybankna #fdic #svb #usdc #usdt #hsbcukbank