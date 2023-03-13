Volatility Rocks Dow Jones; Gold, Bitcoin Rises Amid Bank Run Fears; Analysts Expect Rate Freeze As Banks Crater

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crisscrossed the flatline early Monday after last week's steep sell-off. Investors are on high alert to the banking crisis, triggered by last week's SVB collapse. Depositors at the closed bank now have access to their money through an FDIC bridge bank created with…



#svb #fdic #silvergate #signaturebank #coin #treasury #janetyellen #jeromepowell #fdicchair #martingruenberg