Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's state-run oil company, reported record profits for 2022 on Sunday. The company saw its net income jump 47 percent to $161 billion last year, as global oil and gas prices had surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With other oil giants like Exxon Mobil,…



