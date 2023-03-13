Indiana Jones returns to Lego in a brand new Raiders of the Lost Ark set

Lego and LucasFilm announced on Monday a new series of Indiana Jones-themed Lego sets — the franchise’s first in a decade. The prize build, “Escape from the Lost Tomb,” is based on one of the most iconic moments from 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark when Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, Jr. drops…



#lego #lucasfilm #indianajones #escapefromlosttomb #lostark #henrywalton #indiana #wellofsouls #arkofcovenant #thirdreich