Big city club, no more. Hertha Berlin is hoping to shake off the moniker associated with the turbulent last seasons and make another fresh start under new financial backers from Miami. The relegation-threatened Bundesliga club on Monday presented 777 Partners as its majority shareholder following…



#herthaberlin #miami #larswindhorsts #herthabsc #kaybernstein #bigcityclub #windhorst #realmadrid #parissaintgermain #hertha