Stephen A. Smith ‘Really, Really Pissed Off’ By Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Revisionism: ‘You’re Full of It, Bro!’

Sports commentator and frequent Fox News guest Stephen A. Smith called out Tucker Carlson over his airing of the January 6th footage last week. According to Awful Announcing, Smith discussed Carlson during the most recent episode of his podcast, last Friday. “I saw Tucker Carlson talking about the…



#stephenasmith #tuckercarlson #awfulannouncing #jacobchansley #capitol #hannity #tuckercarlsons #mediaite