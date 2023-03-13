Disney CEO Admits Theme Park Price Hikes Have Been 'Too Aggressive,' Recommits to 'Accessibility' for All

A trip to Disney is an unattainable luxury for many Americans today. A typical family vacation to Walt Disney World for a family of four in 2023 will cost about $5,240, per Florida-based travel agency Magic Guides. Related: Disney World Tickets Are About To Be More Expensive – Prices Will Now Be…

