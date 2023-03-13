Why regulators seized Signature Bank in the third-biggest bank failure in U.S. history

On Friday, Signature Bank customers spooked by the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank withdrew more than $10 billion in deposits, a board member told CNBC. That run on deposits quickly led to the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history. Regulators announced late Sunday that Signature was…



