Tech leaders, startup gurus, marketing mavens and hotshot VCs — don’t miss this call for content and your chance to share your expertise at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, taking place September 19–21 in San Francisco. Show us what you know! Apply to be a speaker at TechCrunch Disrupt We’re curating a…



#disrupt #av #teamtechcrunch #audiencechoice #application #finalists #techcrunchdisrupt #laurensimonds