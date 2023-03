Following a double win at this year’s Academy Awards on Sunday, Indians around the world have been celebrating the historic triumph as a symbol of longer overdue international recognition. “India is elated and proud,” Prime Minister Narenda Modi tweeted in response to “Naatu Naatu” winning the…



#indians #narendamodi #mmkeeravani #western #naatunaatu #bestoriginalsong #arrahman #jaiho #slumdogmillionaire #elephantwhisperers