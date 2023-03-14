Learn More Evil Dead Rise Director Lee Cronin Will Give You 50 Bucks If You Spot His Bruce Campbell Easter Egg "Evil Dead" fans can always be reassured by three constant truths which will reoccur across the confusing and scattershot expanded universe. There will be lots of blood, actors will…



#leecronin #evildead #brucecampbell #fedealvarez #campbell #evildeadrise #cronin #empiremagazine #ashwilliams