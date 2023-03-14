US says Russian warplane hit American drone over Black Sea

ViewA Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday in a "brazen violation of international law," causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle, the U.S. said.
The incident, which raised tensions over Moscow's war in Ukraine, appeared to mark the first...
