On Sunday, influencer and Anything Goes host Emma Chamberlain made her second trip to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, but she admitted she was feeling a little trepidation. “It’s actually weird because I feel like I didn’t used to get nervous at all. And then now I’m starting to get more nervous, and…



#emmachamberlain #vanityfairoscarparty #vanityfair #metgala #knwls #jaredellner #jared