‘I’d love to go back to work’: UK’s missing workers on their budget expectations
Published
When chancellor Jeremy Hunt urged people over 50 who have dropped out of the workforce since the pandemic to get off the golf course, Julie*, 52, from Hertfordshire, “laughed out loud”. Julie has been waiting over a year for a knee replacement operation so she can get back into employment. She is…
#jeremyhunt #hertfordshire #julie #guardian #nationalstatistics #nhs #dwp #postcovid #zeljanaschönauer #britishcroatian