Saudi Arabia Prepares Lionel Messi Monster $240 Million Offer To ‘Equal Cristiano Ronaldo’

Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal are reported to be preparing a monster €220 million ($240 million) offer for Lionel Messi which would see him match generational rival Cristiano Ronaldo in earnings. The fact that the Argentine's father and agent Jorge Messi has been in the Kingdom this week…



#saudiarabian #alhilal #lionelmessi #cristianoronaldo #argentine #jorgemessi #kingdom #saudi #mundodeportivo #marca