No more U.S. flights near Russia, diplomat demands after drone strike

No more U.S. flights near Russia, diplomat demands after drone strike

Upworthy

Published

The Russian envoy in Washington, D.C. has blamed the U.S. for the incident in which a MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed into the Black Sea after being harassed and rammed by Russian Su-27 fighter jets. • U.S. Air Force General James B. Hecker said the Russian jets performed an unprofessional, unsafe, and…

#russian #blacksea #usairforce #jamesbhecker #washingtondc #airforce #statedepartment #anatolyantonov #tass #usairforceseurope

Full Article