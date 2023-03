DOJ charges Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, associate of Steve Bannon, in $1 billion fraud

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon greets fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui before introducing him at a news conference on November 20, 2018 in New York. Prosecutors said they have seized more than $650 million in alleged fraud proceeds from 21 different bank accounts as part…



#stevebannon #guowengui #manhattan #trumpwhitehouse #guo #milesguo #mileskwok #kinmingje #williamje #damianwilliams