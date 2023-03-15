Bobby Caldwell, ‘What You Won’t Do For Love’ Singer Dies at 71

Soul singer/songwriter Bobby Caldwell, best known for his 1978 hit “What You Won’t Do For Love,” has died at 71. His wife, Mary Caldwell, announced the news in a tweet on Wednesday morning (March 15), writing that, “Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am…



