F1 and Red Bull are selling a car simulator based on a championship-winning design for $120,000

Red Bull's RB18 won 17 of last season's 22 races. ANP via Getty Images Red Bull and F1 unveiled its RB18 simulator on Tuesday – based on Max Verstappen's winning car. The two editions cost either $90,000 or $120,000 if you want to include the front-wing assembly. It's made "using the same process"…



#redbull #anp #f1 #maxverstappen #porsche #championsedition #raceedition #aoc #tesla #modelsplaid