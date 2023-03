How Kate Middleton's statement skirt suit echoed style Princess Diana loved

Kate Middleton delivered a bold fashion statement on Monday when she made her annual appearance at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth Day service wearing a new sharply tailored skirt suit from trusted fashion label Erdem. Kate's suit formed part of Erdem's pre-fall 2023 collection and featured an…



#katemiddleton #westminsterabbey #erdem #alexandermcqueen #princessdiana #catherinewalkerco #kingcharles #wales #gianniversace #versace