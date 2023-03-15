Paula Yates was the other Diana: hounded by the press for being herself

There’s a story about Paula Yates bumping into Diana, Princess of Wales that Yates’s friend Belinda Brewin recollects in the documentary Paula this week. The People’s Princess turned to Little Miss Hypocrite (I’m selecting two of their tabloid epithets from a smörgåsbord) and said: “I love it when…



#paulayates #diana #belindabrewin #peoplesprincess #martintownsend #michaelhutchence #bobgeldof #terencetrentdarby #bobs #newsofworld