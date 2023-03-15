Russian jets crashed a US drone, and now Moscow wants to fish the busted aircraft out of the sea

Russia wants to recover the remains of a downed US military drone from the Black Sea. • An "out of control" Russian fighter jet clipped the drone on Tuesday, causing it to crash. • US officials have said they're not sure if they'll be able to recover the aircraft from the deep water. A Russian…



#blacksea #russian #moscow #nikolaipatrushev #securitycouncil #johnkirby #pentagonpress #airforcebrig #patryder #useuropeancommand