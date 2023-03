Aaron Rodgers spent 18 years in Green Bay, 15 as the Packers’ starting quarterback. Along the way, he set several team records and some NFL records, as well. Here’s a look at Rodgers’ career by the numbers. 18 — Rodgers played more seasons in Green Bay than anyone in team history. Brett Favre and…



#aaronrodgers #greenbay #nfl #brettfavre #bartstarr #mvp #peytonmanning #probowl #tombrady #drewbrees