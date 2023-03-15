US stocks trade mixed as Credit Suisse troubles stoke fears of a banking crisis

Reuters / Brendan McDermid US stocks fell on Wednesday as fears of a banking crisis continued to rip through the market. Troubles at Credit Suisse alarmed investors, sparking a steep sell-off in shares of the Swiss bank. But the Swiss National Bank later said it will provide Credit Suisse with…



#brendanmcdermid #saudinationalbank #treasury #nasdaqcomposite #michaelburry #siliconvalleybank #datatrek #fundstrat #elonmusk #svb