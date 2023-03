Rumors Swirl Over Which Biden Family Member Got Cut Of $3M CCP-Linked Wire Washington DC is abuzz with speculation over which Biden family member got a cut of a $3 million wire transfer to Hunter Biden associate John "Rob" Walker, just weeks after Joe Biden was no longer Vice President in 2017.…



#gotcut #washingtondc #hunterbiden #johnrobwalker #jamescomer #ccp #comer #walker #seanhannity #wiretransfer