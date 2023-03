Guo Wengui ⁠— also known as Miles Guo ⁠— has been charged over a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme, according to a statement from the SEC on March 15. SEC files charges against Guo The U.S. Securities and Economic Commission (SEC) said that Guo ran a crypto offering for an asset called “H-Coin”…



