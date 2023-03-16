Why Canada likely won't need any more big new oil pipelines after Trans Mountain

Construction of the Trans Mountain expansion project is set to wrap up later this year, and it's likely the last new oil export pipeline the country will ever need. The pipeline has faced many obstacles over the years, including protests, court challenges and massive cost overruns. Last week, the…



